Driver killed after truck runs off roadway, strikes ditch near Dorchester Rd.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after a truck struck a ditch near Dorchester Road on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened at 4:20 p.m. on Wescott Boulevard off of Dorchester Road in the North Charleston area.
Troopers reported that a 2015 Ford F-250 ran off the roadway and struck a ditch. The driver was transported to a hospital where he later died.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said the driver was wearing a seatbelt. Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.
