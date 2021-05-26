Driver killed after truck runs off roadway, strikes ditch near Dorchester Rd.

It happened at 4:20 p.m. on Wescott Boulevard off of Dorchester Road in the North Charleston area. (Source: Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff | May 26, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 9:03 PM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after a truck struck a ditch near Dorchester Road on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at 4:20 p.m. on Wescott Boulevard off of Dorchester Road in the North Charleston area.

Troopers reported that a 2015 Ford F-250 ran off the roadway and struck a ditch. The driver was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said the driver was wearing a seatbelt. Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.

