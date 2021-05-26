FBI asked to help in search for runaway 12-year-old girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The FBI has been asked to assist in the search for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen on May 17.
The Chatham County Police Department says Christina Cochran is believed to be a runaway, but she is considered to be in grave danger. So, the police department has requested the FBI to assist in the search.
Cochran is a 12-year-old girl who is approximately 5′4 and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the 5100 block of Garrard Avenue around 7 p.m. on Monday, May 17.
Christina was last seen wearing a pink and black shirt with flames, jeans with green lettering down the sides, and a long ponytail. She should also have a pink backpack and Nike shoes.
Police say she could possibly be in the areas of Garrard, Westlake, or Savannah Gardens.
If you have any information, call 911.
The Chatham County Police Department held a news conference with Christina’s pastor and family Wednesday morning to discuss the case. Watch it below:
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.