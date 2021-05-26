Five Cougars Earn CAA Postseason Honors

Five Cougars Earn CAA Postseason Honors
By CofC Athletics | May 26, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 1:19 PM

RICHMOND, Va. --- Five members of the College of Charleston baseball team were recognized with postseason honors from the Colonial Athletic Association on Tuesday led by senior outfielder Harrison Hawkins who earned a spot on the All-CAA First Team in a vote by the league’s head coaches.

All five Cougars earned postseason honors from the CAA for the first time in their careers. Hawkins was named to the All-CAA First Team while Jared Kirven, Joseph Merson, Tanner Steffy and Trey Pooser were each honored on the All-CAA Second Team. Mershon and Pooser were both also recognized on the CAA All-Rookie Team.

Hawkins put together a career season in 2021 leading the team in batting average (.348), home runs (10) and RBI (50). The Bishopville, S.C. native batted .424 with nine homers and 35 RBI in league play while setting a single-season program-record with three grand slams this spring. He leads the team with 18 multi-hit games with 13 multi-RBI performances as well.

Kirven caught fire in conference play to earn a spot on the All-CAA Second team batting .358 in CAA South action with two homers and 12 RBI. The Lexington, S.C. native has six three-hit games to his credit this season and has thrown out 11 base runners.

Mershon earns a nod to the All-CAA Second Team after batting .314 with four homers and 17 RBI in league play this season. The Taylors, S.C. native recorded 16 multi-hit games during the regular season highlighted by a 4-for-4 effort with two homers and five RBI against Tennessee Tech on April 10. He marked his first collegiate home run with a grand slam against North Carolina A&T on opening weekend.

Steffy slotted into the lineup at the beginning of league play and made an instant impact, batting .311 with four homers and 23 RBI in just 28 games. The Chapin, S.C. native drove in at least two runs on eight occasions including three RBI and the first two homers of his collegiate career in a 13-6 win at Clemson on April 13. Steffy batted .286 with home run and 11 RBI league play.

Pooser stepped into the weekend rotation early in the season and stabilized the Saturday role, posting a 4-1 record with a 3.86 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 13 appearances with nine starts. The Hanahan, S.C. native recorded a pair of quality starts in conference play including seven masterful shutout innings scattering four hits and striking out eight at William & Mary on May 8. Pooser allowed two earned runs or less in eight appearances including four scoreless frames against Alabama on March 6.

The Cougars open CAA Tournament play on Wednesday afternoon when they face fifth-seeded Towson at 12:00 p.m. at Brooks Field in Wilmington, N.C.

2021 CAA BASEBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS

All-CAA First Team

C – Matt Suggs, UNCW

IF – Austin Gauthier, Hofstra

IF – Scott Holzwasser, Northeastern

IF – Cole Weiss, UNCW

IF – Rob Weissheier, Hofstra

IF – Ben Williamson, William & Mary

OF – Brooks Baldwin, UNCW

OF – Chase DeLauter, James Madison

OF – Jared Dupere, Northeastern

OF – Harrison Hawkins, Charleston

OF – Alex Iadisernia, Elon

UT – Jack Cone, William & Mary

DH – Max Viera, Northeastern

SP – Kyle Murphy, Northeastern

SP – Landen Roupp, UNCW

SP – Cam Schlittler, Northeastern

RP – Hunter Hodges, UNCW

RP – Joe Sprake, Elon

All-CAA Second Team

C – Jared Kirven, Charleston

IF – Kip Brandenburg, UNCW

IF – Joseph Carpenter, Delaware

IF – Danny Crossen, Northeastern

IF – Matt McDermott, William & Mary

IF – Joseph Mershon, Charleston

OF – Kyle Baker, Delaware

OF – Jeff Costello, Northeastern

OF – Anthony Galason, Elon

OF – Conor Hartigan, James Madison

UT – Jake Dunion, Delaware

DH – Tanner Steffy, Charleston

SP – Jimmy Joyce, Hofstra

SP – Trey Pooser, Charleston

SP – Adam Smith, UNCW

RP – Lliam Grubbs, James Madison

RP – Kody Reeser, Towson

RP – Eric Yost, Northeastern

CAA Player of the Year:  Jared Dupere, Northeastern

CAA Pitcher of the Year: Landen Roupp, UNCW

CAA Co-Rookies of the Year: Alex Iadisernia, Elon and Cam Schlittler, Northeastern

CAA Defensive Player of the Year: Matt McDermott, William & Mary

CAA Coach of the Year: Mike Glavine, Northeastern

CAA All-Rookie Team

Justin Cassella, OF, Elon

Chase DeLauter, OF, James Madison

Jake Dunion, UT, Delaware

Hunter Hodges, P, UNCW

Alex Iadisernia, OF, Elon

Joseph Mershon, IF, Charleston

Trey Pooser, P, Charleston

Cam Schlittler, P, Northeastern

Wyatt Scotti, P, Northeastern

Max Viera, DH, Northeastern

Ben Williamson, IF, William & Mary