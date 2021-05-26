Five Cougars Earn CAA Postseason Honors

Steffy slotted into the lineup at the beginning of league play and made an instant impact, batting .311 with four homers and 23 RBI in just 28 games. The Chapin, S.C. native drove in at least two runs on eight occasions including three RBI and the first two homers of his collegiate career in a 13-6 win at Clemson on April 13. Steffy batted .286 with home run and 11 RBI league play.