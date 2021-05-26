Five Cougars Earn CAA Postseason Honors

RICHMOND, Va. --- Five members of the College of Charleston baseball team were recognized with postseason honors from the Colonial Athletic Association on Tuesday led by senior outfielder Harrison Hawkins who earned a spot on the All-CAA First Team in a vote by the league’s head coaches.
All five Cougars earned postseason honors from the CAA for the first time in their careers. Hawkins was named to the All-CAA First Team while Jared Kirven, Joseph Merson, Tanner Steffy and Trey Pooser were each honored on the All-CAA Second Team. Mershon and Pooser were both also recognized on the CAA All-Rookie Team.
Hawkins put together a career season in 2021 leading the team in batting average (.348), home runs (10) and RBI (50). The Bishopville, S.C. native batted .424 with nine homers and 35 RBI in league play while setting a single-season program-record with three grand slams this spring. He leads the team with 18 multi-hit games with 13 multi-RBI performances as well.
Kirven caught fire in conference play to earn a spot on the All-CAA Second team batting .358 in CAA South action with two homers and 12 RBI. The Lexington, S.C. native has six three-hit games to his credit this season and has thrown out 11 base runners.
Mershon earns a nod to the All-CAA Second Team after batting .314 with four homers and 17 RBI in league play this season. The Taylors, S.C. native recorded 16 multi-hit games during the regular season highlighted by a 4-for-4 effort with two homers and five RBI against Tennessee Tech on April 10. He marked his first collegiate home run with a grand slam against North Carolina A&T on opening weekend.
Steffy slotted into the lineup at the beginning of league play and made an instant impact, batting .311 with four homers and 23 RBI in just 28 games. The Chapin, S.C. native drove in at least two runs on eight occasions including three RBI and the first two homers of his collegiate career in a 13-6 win at Clemson on April 13. Steffy batted .286 with home run and 11 RBI league play.
Pooser stepped into the weekend rotation early in the season and stabilized the Saturday role, posting a 4-1 record with a 3.86 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 13 appearances with nine starts. The Hanahan, S.C. native recorded a pair of quality starts in conference play including seven masterful shutout innings scattering four hits and striking out eight at William & Mary on May 8. Pooser allowed two earned runs or less in eight appearances including four scoreless frames against Alabama on March 6.
The Cougars open CAA Tournament play on Wednesday afternoon when they face fifth-seeded Towson at 12:00 p.m. at Brooks Field in Wilmington, N.C.
2021 CAA BASEBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS
All-CAA First Team
C – Matt Suggs, UNCW
IF – Austin Gauthier, Hofstra
IF – Scott Holzwasser, Northeastern
IF – Cole Weiss, UNCW
IF – Rob Weissheier, Hofstra
IF – Ben Williamson, William & Mary
OF – Brooks Baldwin, UNCW
OF – Chase DeLauter, James Madison
OF – Jared Dupere, Northeastern
OF – Harrison Hawkins, Charleston
OF – Alex Iadisernia, Elon
UT – Jack Cone, William & Mary
DH – Max Viera, Northeastern
SP – Kyle Murphy, Northeastern
SP – Landen Roupp, UNCW
SP – Cam Schlittler, Northeastern
RP – Hunter Hodges, UNCW
RP – Joe Sprake, Elon
All-CAA Second Team
C – Jared Kirven, Charleston
IF – Kip Brandenburg, UNCW
IF – Joseph Carpenter, Delaware
IF – Danny Crossen, Northeastern
IF – Matt McDermott, William & Mary
IF – Joseph Mershon, Charleston
OF – Kyle Baker, Delaware
OF – Jeff Costello, Northeastern
OF – Anthony Galason, Elon
OF – Conor Hartigan, James Madison
UT – Jake Dunion, Delaware
DH – Tanner Steffy, Charleston
SP – Jimmy Joyce, Hofstra
SP – Trey Pooser, Charleston
SP – Adam Smith, UNCW
RP – Lliam Grubbs, James Madison
RP – Kody Reeser, Towson
RP – Eric Yost, Northeastern
CAA Player of the Year: Jared Dupere, Northeastern
CAA Pitcher of the Year: Landen Roupp, UNCW
CAA Co-Rookies of the Year: Alex Iadisernia, Elon and Cam Schlittler, Northeastern
CAA Defensive Player of the Year: Matt McDermott, William & Mary
CAA Coach of the Year: Mike Glavine, Northeastern
CAA All-Rookie Team
Justin Cassella, OF, Elon
Chase DeLauter, OF, James Madison
Jake Dunion, UT, Delaware
Hunter Hodges, P, UNCW
Alex Iadisernia, OF, Elon
Joseph Mershon, IF, Charleston
Trey Pooser, P, Charleston
Cam Schlittler, P, Northeastern
Wyatt Scotti, P, Northeastern
Max Viera, DH, Northeastern
Ben Williamson, IF, William & Mary