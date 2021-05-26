More than half of SC adults received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than half of the state’s population received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Data released by CDC shows 50.1% of people 18 and older in the state received a dose of the vaccine. The data also shows that 82.1% of South Carolinians 65 years old or older have received at least one dose.
The CDC says more than 60% of American adults received their first COVID-19 vaccine.
The CDC says you are fully vaccinated two weeks after you receive your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after you receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When it comes to being fully vaccinated, 41.6% of adults in the state and 71.3% of senior adults have reached that point, the data shows.
Everyone 12 years old and older in South Carolina is currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently approved for those 12-17, however. Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 and older.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control set up a vaccine line to answer questions or help residents find a vaccine provider.
Residents can call 866-365-8110 daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to reach the line.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.