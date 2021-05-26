Mt. Pleasant Police say missing teen could be headed to Columbia area

Police say Marilin Aguilar-Vallalobos was last seen leaving a Blue Water gas station in the Charleston area on Friday. (Source: Mount Pleasant Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips | May 26, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 12:51 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Mount Pleasant are searching for a 16-year-old girl missing since Friday.

Police say Marilin Aguilar-Vallalobos was last seen leaving a Blue Water gas station in the Charleston area.

The teen left the station in a blue Honda Accord and could be in the Columbia area.

She has brown hair and brown eyes, but police did not provide a further description.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective K. Clark at 854-202-1960.

