Mt. Pleasant Police say missing teen could be headed to Columbia area

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Mount Pleasant are searching for a 16-year-old girl missing since Friday.
Police say Marilin Aguilar-Vallalobos was last seen leaving a Blue Water gas station in the Charleston area.
The teen left the station in a blue Honda Accord and could be in the Columbia area.
She has brown hair and brown eyes, but police did not provide a further description.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective K. Clark at 854-202-1960.
