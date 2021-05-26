Non-profits host food distributions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two charitable organizations say they are hosting food distributions to feed the Lowcountry’s hungry.
The Community Resource Centers says they will be hosting one of the distributions at their location in North Charleston. Their office there is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.
CRC Organizers say they will be holding the massive food distribution Wednesday at 2 p.m. and they won’t close until supplies run out.
Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church says they will also be hosting a grocery giveaway.
The church says they will be distributing groceries at their location in Red Top on Johns Island. The church is located at 670 Bear Swamp Road.
Organizers say they will start the giveaway at 1 p.m. Wednesday and won’t stop until supplies run out.
