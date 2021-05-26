Person hit by train, killed in Plaza Midwood area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person died after being hit by a train in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood area early Wednesday morning
The incident happened before 4 a.m. on Central Avenue at Louise Avenue, closing the area for a time. The person was pronounced dead on scene.
At least two other crashes were reported in the area Wednesday morning.
We’re working to learn more details surrounding the fatal incident. The name of the person killed has not been released.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.