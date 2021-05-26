Police release surveillance images of ‘person of interest’ in grocery store robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a man they are calling a person of interest in an armed robbery.
The robbery happened on May 9 at the Red & White Grocery at 6550 Rivers Ave., according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.
Police say during the robbery, the suspect was wearing a red wig and black mask but left the store without them.
Anyone with information about the person shown in the images is asked to call Detective Russ, or any on-duty detective at 843-740-2859 or the North Charleston Police tip line at 843-607-2076.
They can also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
