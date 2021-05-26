Police release surveillance images of ‘person of interest’ in grocery store robbery

North Charleston Police released surveillance images in a May 9 armed robbery at the Red & White Grocery on Rivers Avenue. (Source: North Charleston Police Department via Facebook)
By Patrick Phillips | May 26, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT - Updated May 26 at 10:10 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a man they are calling a person of interest in an armed robbery.

The robbery happened on May 9 at the Red & White Grocery at 6550 Rivers Ave., according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

Police say during the robbery, the suspect was wearing a red wig and black mask but left the store without them.

Anyone with information about the person shown in the images is asked to call Detective Russ, or any on-duty detective at 843-740-2859 or the North Charleston Police tip line at 843-607-2076.

They can also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

