Protesters gather outside solicitor’s office, call for charges in Sutherland death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Protesters want criminal charges in the January death of a man in custody at the Charleston County jail.
The protest will focus on the case of 31-year-old Jamal Sutherland, who died on Jan. 5 as deputies attempted to forcibly remove him from his cell so that he could attend a bond hearing on an assault charge.
MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch live.
Protesters were expected to march from Marion Square along Meeting Street to the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and then return to Marion Square. But shortly before 12:30 p.m., they decided to drive to the solicitor’s office instead.
Charleston Police were on hand to escort the marchers, police spokesman Charles Francis said. Protesters did have a permit for Wednesday’s demonstration, he said.
Charleston County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a $10 million settlement with Sutherland’s family.
Sutherland’s mother, Amy, is expected to attend the march and speak at Marion Square where protesters were set to gather at noon.
Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano announced on May 17 the two Charleston County detention officers who were involved in the investigation had been fired after they spent months on administrative duty.
Amy Sutherland called the firings a “victory” for those who suffer from mental health problems.
“I consider that a victory for everybody out there that’s going through mental health,” Sutherland said on May 17. “For everyone who has children of color, because the system seemed like it was going to go against us. But God is who we depended on and it was done. One day people said they were going to march, and something was done that should have been done a long time ago.”
Sutherland said her son suffered from bipolar schizophrenia and was receiving treatment at Palmetto Behavior Health when a fight broke out between patients on the night of Jan. 4. North Charleston Police responded to a 911 call from the facility and Sutherland and a second patient were arrested, although Sutherland family attorney Mark Peper said Sutherland was not involved in the fight that prompted the 911 call.
Sutherland faced a third-degree assault and battery charge and North Charleston Police took him to the Al Cannon Detention Center. He died approximately 10 hours later after becoming unresponsive while deputies worked to remove him from his holding cell.
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said she is waiting for additional information in the investigation before she can determine whether criminal charges can be filed.
Wilson has said she expects to have the information she needs to make that decision by the end of June.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.