Request withdrawn to demolish historic building for proposed senior-living facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A request to demolish a building on King Street for a proposed senior living facility has been withdrawn.
A North Carolina developer and assisted living facility operator had proposed a seven-story senior living facility on upper King Street, but before construction on the facility could start, crews first needed to demolish an existing building at 609 King Street.
The request to demolish the building was withdrawn on Wednesday night so no decision was made. At this point, the Board of Architectural Review cannot hear the conceptual plan for the senior facility until the item is resolved.
The building in question dates back to either the 1920s or 1930s, and the city even has documents pertaining to the land that date back to the 1800s.
Its historical significance is in question; the Preservation Society of Charleston highlighted the building as one of the few Art Deco-style buildings in the city.
The building at 609 King Street is only part of the site which developers are hoping to turn into a whole community.
Developers plan to design the front of the main building along King Street to look like the historic Charleston Orphan House.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.