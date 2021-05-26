200-room senior living facility planned for King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Carolina developer and operator of assisted living, Liberty Senior Living, is proposing a 7-story senior living facility on upper King Street.
Liberty Senior Living says they plan to build a facility that would span across 550,000 square feet and contain more than 200 hundred rooms.
Plans show the lot sits between Line Street and Spring Street, but before construction on the facility can start, crews first need to demolish an existing building at 609 King Street.
The building in question is about 100 years old and the city even has documents pertaining to the land that date back to the 1800′s.
On Wednesday, city officials say they are going to take a final vote on the demolition of the building. Developers will also go over their plans for the senior living facility.
The building at 609 King Street is only part of the site which developers are hoping to turn into a whole community.
Developers say they plan to design the front of the main building along King Street to look like the historic Charleston Orphan House. They say it will include a private courtyard in the middle, however.
Charleston Planning Director Robert Summerfield says there are still some design elements that may need to be changed, but over all he thinks this will be a great project for the area.
“It creates a terminus for Columbus that’s not really there with the current one story building that is subject to the demo,” Summerfield said. “So it will create quite an interesting visual termination for Columbus Street.”
Summerfield says construction on the senior living facility is likely at least one year out if it is approved.
