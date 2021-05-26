SC ACLU releases “Mobile Justice” app that records police encounters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina has launched a free app that allows people to record encounters with law enforcement.
The app called ‘Mobile Justice’, enables people to record those interactions and the encounters will be streamed directly to the ACLU of South Carolina.
People can also share the video, report specific facts about the incident, and learn information about their civil rights.
“We felt it absolutely necessary for the community to have a tool to be able to hold law enforcement officers accountable when they commit brutal acts of violence which we see almost daily in communities across this country,” ACLU SC Frank Knaack said. “Almost a thousand people are killed on average every single year in this country by police, and the majority of those go unaccounted for because there is no way to challenge the police narrative.”
The app was released on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. The video of his death sparked global outrage and calls for change.
Activists say things could have been different if there was never a video released.
“Have we not had the cell phone video live streaming of George Floyd’s death, I don’t know what would have happened as far as Derek Chauvin,” Pastor Thomas Dixon said. “I think with ACLU getting involved and with this app, it might heighten the awareness of the general public that in encounters with law enforcement or elected officials, or no matter what the encounter is, film it.”
Six years ago, Walter Scott was fatally shot by a former North Charleston police officer. His brother, Anthony Scott, says things would have also changed if videos weren’t released.
“It would be a different story if the videos weren’t released because the narrative of the situation would have changed, on the behalf of the policemen. They would not have said that what actually happened, happened,” Scott said.
In 2015, lawmakers passed legislation requiring police to wear body cameras, but law enforcement can choose not to release any footage.
“The law specifically carves out that body camera footage from the state’s open records law, so the community actually doesn’t have a right to that information,” Knaack said. “We’ve seen despite policies requiring them to have them on during episodes when police shootings occur, we’ve seen numerous documented episodes in South Carolina in the recent years, where police officers didn’t turn their body cameras on during lethal shootings.”
Knaack says while this app works as a tool of accountability, it does not equate to true justice, but they are working on achieving that goal.
The app is available in the App Store or Google Play and is available in both English and Spanish. For more information click here.
We reached out to law enforcement agencies for their thoughts on the new app.
“With every encounter, CPD strives each day to protect and serve the citizens of Charleston and treat them with dignity and respect and we will continue to do so,” Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said in a statement.
North Charleston police have not yet responded to the request for a statement.
