SC reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it confirmed 133 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest batch of tests.
The results, which came from data DHEC collected on Monday, also include 152 new probable cases, two new confirmed deaths and one probable death. None of the deaths were in Lowcountry counties.
That brings the state’s totals to 490,923 confirmed cases, 100,929 probable cases, 8,552 confirmed deaths and 1,156 probable deaths.
Sunday’s reports included results from 4,526 tests with a 4.4% positive rate, up from 3.2% reported Tuesday.
DHEC says more than 7.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.