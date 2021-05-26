SC Solicitor, police host Narcan giveaway

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Solicitor’s Office says they are teaming up with the Moncks Corner Police Department to distribute the opioid overdose treatment, Narcan.
Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson says the Moncks Corner Police Department will be offering Narcan for free during a curbside event. She says it is part of a larger effort to curb opioid overdoses.
“Our community, and our nation, has seen a spike in opioid overdoes during the past year,” Wilson said. “Narcan is a proven, temporary antidote to opioid overdose. It buys precious time for medical treatment of an overdose. It is safe and easy to administer. We are teaming up with the Moncks Corner Police Department, WakeUp Carolina and the Kennedy Center, to offer this free curbside Narcan distribution event.”
Curbside distribution will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Market Pavilion of the Regional Recreation Complex, located at 418 East Main Street in Moncks Corner.
Wilson says the Narcan kits are free, courtesy of WakeUp Carolina and the Kennedy Center.
Once the form is submitted, she says the recipient will receive educational and training videos to watch in advance.
