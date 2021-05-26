13-year-old killed in Lexington County crash

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A 13-year-old boy from Pine Ridge is dead after a crash in Lexington County, officials say.
According to officials, the crash occurred at Williams Circle near Courtney Drive around 6:40 p.m., on May 25.
Officials say the boy was operating a miniature dirt bike and was traveling south on Williams Circle when the bike went off the roadway and struck a mailbox and a tree. The boy was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Troopers say the boy was taken to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
