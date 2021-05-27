Alleged sexual assault at Columbia gas station caught on camera, posted on Facebook

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible sexual assault at a Columbia gas station that was recorded and posted on Facebook.
It happened Wednesday night in front of the CK Mart convenience store, which is on Broad River Road just north of Interstate 20.
The video shows people standing around watching the alleged assault happen and also recording it. It does not show anyone stepping in to stop it.
Taylor Smith said she saw the video on Facebook and she knows both parties involved.
“I thought the guys out here were getting a little rowdy with her and things could have been de-escalated, but nobody was really too worried about it,” Smith said.
The video is too graphic to air. It shows a woman lying down in the back seat of a car while a man appears to be sexually assaulting her.
“I know some guys who knew the guys -- and the guys who did it have been getting some backlash and the store, as well, has been getting backlash,” Smith said.
Other people can’t believe what happened.
“He needs to be locked up for real ‘cause no woman should be insulted like that,” a store customer, Brown Sugar, said.
Todd English, another customer, added: “I don’t know what to say about that, that’s bad. I don’t know.”
The video even brings back bad feelings for some.
“It was horrible. It’s been done to me before,” customer Jalisa Campbell said.
Smith has mixed feelings about people sharing the video on Facebook.
“It’s really sad for her for that to be out there like that with her being in that condition,” Smith said. “But in a way I’m glad cause it’s the only way the situation gets awareness.”
The store did not want to release any surveillance video.
While RCSD is investigating, no charges have been filed at this time.
Investigators said they found out about the incident after several people sent them the videos on Facebook.
