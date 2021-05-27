Authorities arrest man for woman’s murder at N. Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 42-year-old man for the murder of a woman at a North Charleston hotel.
The North Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of Marco Arthur Simpson who has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during he commission of a violent crime. Simpson was located and arrested on May 21.
His charges stem from an incident on the night of May 5 at the Charleston Inn and Suites on 3680 Dorchester Rd.
North Charleston police officers responded to the hotel for a report of shots fired. While officers were en route they received a second call that someone was on the ground and appeared to be shot.
When police officers arrived on the scene they found a woman, later identified as 44-year-old Lakisha Davis of North Charleston, lying on the ground in front of a room at the Charleston Inn and Suites.
Investigators found several shell casings and bullets in the parking lot and in front of the room doors.
Police officers also reported that there was property damage done to the staircase railing on the second floor and damage to a ceiling on the first floor where it had been struck.
