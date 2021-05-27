BJ Bellush named head baseball coach at Ashley Ridge

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Ashley Ridge head baseball coach BJ Bellush is back in charge of the Swamp Foxes program.
The school announced on Wednesday that Bellush, who was the 1st head coach in program history, will be taking over again as the new head coach.
Bellush replaces Brian Givens, his former assistant who took over for him when he announced he was stepping down back in 2016.
No reason was provided for Givens leaving the program. An email to the Ashley Ridge athletics department has not been returned.
Bellush spent 8 years as the head coach at Ashley Ridge from 2008, when the school opened, through 2016. In that time, he led the Swamp Foxes to 4 region championships, 2 district titles and the 4-A state championship in 2012.
