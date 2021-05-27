Breeze Airways service at Charleston’s airport begins Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airlines’ inaugural flights in and out of the Charleston International Airport begin Thursday.
The first flight, inbound from Tampa, is set to arrive just before noon on Thursday. The plane will then depart for Hartford, Connecticut at 1:25 p.m.
The new airline announced Charleston would be part of its debut service last week.
From Charleston, Breeze Airways will initially offer service to 11 markets, seven of which are new to Charleston International Airport.
In addition to Tampa and Hartford, service to Louisville, Kentucky begins Friday.
The remaining eight destinations and their start dates are:
- Norfolk, Virginia - June 10
- Akron/Canton, Ohio - July 8
- New Orleans - July 8
- Pittsburgh - July 8
- Columbus, Ohio - July 8
- Richmond, Virginia - July 8
- Huntsville, Alabama - July 15
- Providence, Rhode Island - July 22
Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman said the airline’s first flight from Tampa to Charleston sold out in less than 30 minutes.
“They believe in Charleston and we believe in them,” Charleston International Airport CEO Elliott Summey said of the airline. “For the leisure traveler this means more direct connections to wonderful locations at unbelievable fares. And for business travelers, it opens up new markets.”
Breeze will operate 13 single-class Embraer aircraft this summer, flying routes with an average flight length under two hours. The ten E190 jets will be configured to seat 108 Guests while the three E195 aircraft will have 118 seats. Breeze also has ordered 60 brand new Airbus A220 aircraft that will be delivered one per month for five years, starting in October this year.
