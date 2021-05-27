Chanticleers’ Season Comes to an End at Sun Belt Championship

With the two home runs in the game from both Beach and Lucky, five different Chants hit two home runs in the same game a total of six times on the season, including twice by Lucky. (Tanner Garrison (vs. UConn, March 8), BT Riopelle (vs. FIU, March 12), Dale Thomas (vs. Troy, May 9), Lucky (vs. Texas State, May 22), Beach (vs. South Alabama, May 26), and Lucky (vs. South Alabama, May 26)).