Charleston man who dreamed about lottery win: ‘I got lucky’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina lottery officials say a Charleston man who had a dream he won the lottery found out this particular dream did come true.
The morning after his dream, he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket at the Rania Mart on Stall Road in North Charleston for $10 and won a $300,000 prize.
“I felt lucky that day,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
He said he discovered his win in the store’s parking lot and took the rest of the day off so he could drive to Columbia to claim his prize.
“I got lucky,” he said. “This is life changing.”
The winner overcame odds of 1 in 780,000 to leave three top prizes of $300,000 remaining in the $10 Money Maker game, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.
The store received a $3,000 commission for selling the ticket.
