Charleston police say no info supporting existence of serial rapist in the area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department said there is no information supporting the existence of a serial rapist in the area. The statement was in reference to the department’s knowledge of a rumor circulating on social media about an alleged serial rapist in the area of St. Philip and King streets.
In addition, police said the sexual assaults the social media post refers to appear to be unrelated.
According to police, the first was a sexual assault which occurred on April 16, 2021 in the area of St. Philip Street near Radcliffe Street.
Authorities said the other two other incidents are of females who were groped and then fled the area. A report states one of the incidents occurred on April 17, 2021 in the area of St. Philip Street at Morris Street, and the other occurred on April 29, 2021 in the area of St. Philip Street near Warren Street.
“While it is concerning that these incidents took place in the same area, the descriptions provided by the victims of each perpetrator are distinctly different, to include ethnicity and age,” Charleston police officials said. “Police presence has been increased in these areas and the investigations into these assaults are ongoing.”
The College of Charleston Public Safety was notified after each incident, according to police.
“The safety and security of our residents are of the highest priority. While this rumor is not substantiated, citizens should remain cognizant of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to the Charleston Police Department at (843) 743-7200,” CPD officials said.
