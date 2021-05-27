Colleton County School District names new superintendent

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District unanimously voted Wednesday night to hire the district’s next superintendent.
Board members selected Dr. Vallerie Cave to lead the district, spokesperson Sean Gruber said.
Cave, with more than 30 years of education experience, is currently the associate superintendent for K-12 School Transformation and Innovation for Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.
“During her tenure as Associate Superintendent, over 80 percent of her schools have been removed from the state underperforming list as a result of increasing student achievement,” Gruber said.
Cave also served as Vice President for Business Development at the Alabama-based Edutone Corporation and as Director of Consulting Services with the Alabama-based Information Transport Solutions.
The board held a special meeting Wednesday to make the selection, which is subject to contractual negotiations, he said.
