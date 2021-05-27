Crews respond to report of capsized shrimp boat

NEAR MORRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple crews including the Coast Guard are responding to a report that a shrimp boat capsized near Morris Island Thursday morning.
The shrimp boat is a 35-foot vessel with three people on board, according U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Michael Marcenelle.
The Charleston City Police Metro Marine Unit also responded, along with two good Samaritans.
Marcenelle said they received the first call from another shrimp boat crew at 10:57 a.m.
The incident comes on the first day that commercial shrimping season officially opened in South Carolina.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
