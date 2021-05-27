DHEC: Mental health facility failed to report Sutherland incident and arrest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has cited Palmetto Behavioral Health for failing to report the incident that led to Jamal Sutherland’s arrest.
The original complaint that initiated DHEC’s investigation came from the department’s own Division of Health Licensing on May 18, 2021.
The reason for the investigation was listed as “an incident occurred that resulted in the transport of a patient to jail due to them assaulting others while admitted to the facility.”
DHEC’s investigation report said its team then made an unannounced, on-site visit to Palmetto Behavioral Health two days later on May 20th.
The investigation included an interview with some staff members, a review of Palmetto’s policies and procedures, including “incident/serious occurrence reporting risk management.”
DHEC also reviewed patient records and walked through the facility’s housing units.
DHEC said Palmetto failed to report the incident involving Sutherland, including criminal events and assaults, to the Department within 10 days of it happening.
Meanwhile, the North Charleston Police Department confirmed officers have responded to the facility’s address 450 times since Jan. 1, 2016. Officers have also made 17 arrests at that location in that same timeframe and four of those arrests were for active warrants, according to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.