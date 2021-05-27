Experts say decision whether to take someone to jail or the hospital is up to officer’s discretion

“We’re simply saying that we want the resources to be given so that the job can be done correctly,” Rutherford says. “And if what it took was another million dollars to make sure that Mr. Sutherland didn’t lose his life at the jail, then we should have allocated that. If what it took was more money to make sure that African Americans do not continue to fall victims to the police, then we can either pay it on the front end, or we can pay it on the back end with settlements.”