Investigators believe more than one person responsible for mass shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said they believe more than one person is responsible for a mass shooting which killed a 14-year-old girl.
The shooting happened on May 22 and took the life of Ronjanae Smith, and injured 14 other people.
According to police, it happened at an “unauthorized” concert in the area of Piggly Wiggly Drive and W. Jimtown Drive.
NCPD officials said the last of the 14 victims was released from the hospital on Thursday.
Authorities have not identified any potential suspects yet.
