James Island basketball coach Stan Wilkins announces retirement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After 31 years on the sidelines, James Island head basketball coach Stan Wilkins is calling it a career.
The school announcing on Thursday that Wilkins will be retiring from coaching.
“His teams and athletes displayed tenacity, grit, and a hard work ethic that brought respect not only from his peers but also from his foes on the court.” James Island Athletic Director Jeremy Holland said in a statement. “You have left a lasting impression and have helped define what it means to be a Trojan.”
Wilkins won 2 region titles in his time with James Island. His best run came from 2014-2016 when his teams went a combined 41-10 including 19-1 in region play. He’d help lead the team to the lower state finals in 2015.
Holland said the school’s search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
