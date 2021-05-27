Leland police release video of attempted abduction at Walmart

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department released video that it says shows the attempted abduction of a child Wednesday at the Walmart in Leland.
Leland police responded to a reported kidnapping at 4:07 p.m. after several calls from people who witnessed a man attempting to take a child who was near one of the entrances to the store.
As the man attempted to carry the child away, the child’s mother was able to grab her child’s leg and prevent the abduction.
Police arrived on the scene at approximately 4:12 p.m. and arrested D’Vonta Robbins.
Robbins has been charged with the following:
- second-degree kidnapping
- assault on a child under the age of 12
- resist, delay, and obstruct a law enforcement officer
