Lowcountry high school baseball/softball playoff scores (5/26)
Baseball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Kevin Bilodeau | May 27, 2021 at 1:08 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 1:20 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Baseball

5-A

Summerville 8 Berkeley 5 - The Green Wave get the victory and win the Lower State title series 2-0. Summerville advances to the state championship series starting on Tuesday.

4-A

Beaufort 5 James Island 4 - The Trojans fall on the road on Wednesday night to even the series 1-1. They’ll play a deciding 3rd game on Friday.

Softball

5-A

Ashley Ridge 5 Berkeley 2 - The Swamp Foxes even the best-of-3 series with the victory. The teams will play a deciding 3rd game on Friday

4-A

Darlington 8 Colleton County 4 - The Cougars season ends as they fall in the Lower State title series 2-0

