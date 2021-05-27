Lowcountry high school baseball/softball playoff scores (5/26)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Baseball
5-A
Summerville 8 Berkeley 5 - The Green Wave get the victory and win the Lower State title series 2-0. Summerville advances to the state championship series starting on Tuesday.
4-A
Beaufort 5 James Island 4 - The Trojans fall on the road on Wednesday night to even the series 1-1. They’ll play a deciding 3rd game on Friday.
Softball
5-A
Ashley Ridge 5 Berkeley 2 - The Swamp Foxes even the best-of-3 series with the victory. The teams will play a deciding 3rd game on Friday
4-A
Darlington 8 Colleton County 4 - The Cougars season ends as they fall in the Lower State title series 2-0
