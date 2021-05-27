N. Charleston Police search for persons of interest in weekend shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators released surveillance photos of three people in a shooting investigation.
North Charleston Police say the shooting happened Saturday at the Knights Food Store in the 4200 block of Rivers Avenue.
The people pictured are considered persons of interest in connection with the incident and are wanted for questioning, police say.
One of them used a walker, investigators say.
Anyone who has information on their identity is asked to call Detective Russ at 843-740-2859, the North Charleston Police tip line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.