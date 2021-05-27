Number of new SC COVID-19 cases rise above 200

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported an increase Thursday in the number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases.
DHEC reported 208 cases Thursday, an increase of 75 over Wednesday’s total of 133.
The results, which came from data DHEC collected on Tuesday, also listed 193 new probable cases, two new confirmed deaths and one probable death. One of the two confirmed deaths occurred in Beaufort County in an elderly patient.
That brings the state’s totals to 491,133 confirmed cases, 101,110 probable cases, 8,554 confirmed deaths and 1,157 probable deaths.
Sunday’s reports included results from 8,859 tests with a 3.2% positive rate, down from 4.4% reported on Wednesday.
DHEC says more than 7.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
