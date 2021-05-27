RiverDogs Top Woodpeckers 2-0, Notch Third Shutout Win of Season

Fayetteville (9-11) made a frantic push late in the game that had the entire ballpark on edge. With one out, J.C. Correa and Nerio Rodriguez hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners. Figueroa struck out Yeuris Ramirez for the second out, but then issued a free pass to Justin Dirden that loaded the bases. The RiverDogs exhaled as right fielder Alexander Ovalles squeezed the final out in two hands after charging hard to make the play. Figueroa picked up his third save of the season with 2.0 scoreless innings on the mound.