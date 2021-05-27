SC Ports to welcome record-breaking container ship Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Marco Polo is headed for Mount Pleasant’s Wando Terminal where it will make a port of call Friday morning before heading overseas.
The vessel is the largest to ever call the east coast, according to South Carolina Ports officials. The CMA CGM Marco Polo measures 1,300 feet long, 175 feet wide, which is more than four football fields. It has the capacity to carry 16,022 twenty-foot equivalent units, a measure of cargo capacity.
It is expected to dock at approximately 11 a.m.
“We look forward to welcoming the largest container ship to ever visit the Port of Charleston,” SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome said.
He said SC Ports has long planned for the arrival of such a ship by “investing significantly in big-ship infrastructure and cargo capacity, as well as deepening Charleston Harbor.”
The ship has been traveling down the eastern coast and Charleston will be its final port of call before it heads overseas, Newsome said.
The Marco Polo arrived Wednesday in Savannah Wednesday to a cheering crowd.
SC Ports has invested $2 billion in infrastructure in recent years, including enhancements to Wando Welch Terminal, to handle bigger ships and more cargo. Ship-to-shore cranes with 155 feet of lift height above the wharf deck stand ready to work the ship at Wando Welch Terminal.
