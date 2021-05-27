SC reports new post-pandemic low in initial unemployment claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina received the fewest number of first-time unemployment claims over the last week than it has since the pandemic began in March 2020.
For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce reported 2,061 initial claims for unemployment benefits.
That represents a drop of almost 500 from the week before, which at that point was the lowest since the pandemic began.
The state’s worst weekly total in new claims was the week ending April 11, 2020, when 87,686 claims were submitted.
Charleston had the highest number of claims among Lowcountry counties with 120, but had the fourth-highest total statewide.
The highest number in the state was 222, reported in Greenville County. Spartanburg County had the second-highest at 195, and Richland County had the third-highest at 175.
Over the last week, the state paid out $49.6 million in a combination of state and federal benefits.
Since the start of the pandemic, the state has paid out 6.2 billion in benefits.
