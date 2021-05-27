Tigers Rally To Defeat No. 17 Georgia Tech 11-5

In the sixth inning, Teodosio rounded the bases for an inside-the-park solo homer, his eighth long ball of the year and the second inside-the-park homer of his career. James Parker added a two-run double with two outs in the frame. Teodosio belted another run-scoring triple in the seventh inning. In the eighth inning, Kier Meredith led off with a triple and scored on Parker’s two-run homer, his eighth of the year. Meredith’s triple was Clemson’s third of the game to set a Tiger record for an ACC Tournament game. Reid hit a two-run homer, his second long ball of the game, in the ninth inning.