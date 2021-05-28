Berkeley Co. schools will return to traditional, in-person learning for 2021-2022 school year

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - District officials say Berkeley County schools will return to traditional, in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year.
“This planned move to re-unite our community of learners was not decided in haste. The decision comes after weeks of discussion and the guidance of local, state and national health care professionals,” Berkeley County School District officials said in a statement released on Friday afternoon.
According to the district, for those students unable to return to a traditional classroom, alternative learning opportunities in place prior to the COVID-19 pandemic are the only options available.
“Normal (pre-pandemic) eligibility criteria will apply. Parents/guardians of those students should contact their child’s school during normal business hours,” BCSD officials said.
“The best place to ignite the passion of learners is within a school setting, with all of its supports in place,” district officials said. “Rarely can one argue against that. In our schools is where BCSD teachers and support staff plan to make a positive difference and help our students mold a future we dare to imagine.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic brought so much hurt to communities in our area and across our great nation, but it also forced us to adapt, problem-solve and collaborate,” district officials said. “As a result, we passionately believe Berkeley County’s students and teachers will return to classrooms and unite in a way that we have never witnessed.”
