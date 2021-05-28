Campbell, Timely Hitting Power Cougars Past Tribe, 8-3

Trotter Harlan put the Cougars ahead early with a solo homer in the top of the third and after the teams traded runs in three consecutive half frames, Charleston broke a 2-2 deadlock with four two-out runs in the seventh to take a 6-2 lead. The Cougars would add one in each of the next two innings and Campbell turned a double play himself in the ninth to advance CofC to this afternoon’s elimination game with Elon.