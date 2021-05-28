Campbell, Timely Hitting Power Cougars Past Tribe, 8-3

WILMINGTON, N.C. --- Freshman southpaw Connor Campbell tossed the first complete game of his career and three players drove in a pair of runs to lead the College of Charleston to an 8-3 win over William & Mary in an elimination game on Friday at the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Championship on Friday afternoon at Brooks Field.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 8, William & Mary 3
Location: Wilmington, N.C. (Brooks Field)
Records: Charleston (26-24), William & Mary (14-29)
HOW IT HAPPENED
Trotter Harlan put the Cougars ahead early with a solo homer in the top of the third and after the teams traded runs in three consecutive half frames, Charleston broke a 2-2 deadlock with four two-out runs in the seventh to take a 6-2 lead. The Cougars would add one in each of the next two innings and Campbell turned a double play himself in the ninth to advance CofC to this afternoon’s elimination game with Elon.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Campbell spun a stellar complete game performance allowing three runs on nine hits and striking out four to claim his team-leading sixth win of the season.
NOTABLES
· Steffy set a new Charleston CAA Tournament record with a 3-for-5 game with two RBI. The sophomore DH now has eight hits in three games this week.
· Harlan opened the scoring with a solo shot to deep left in the third for his fifth homer of the season.
· Sechopoulos went 2-for-3 with two singles and a key two-run double in the seventh.
· Jared Kirven came through in the clutch with an RBI single in the sixth and drove in another run in the ninth.
· Donald Hansis launched his fourth homer of the season with a solo shot to right in the eighth.
· Charleston scored six of its eight runs with two outs.
NEXT UP
The Cougars will take on No. 3 Elon in another elimination game on Friday afternoon at 3:15 p.m.