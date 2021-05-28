Cane Bay experiencing water pressure changes; citizens encouraged to conserve water

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County government officials say the Cane Bay area has been experiencing water pressure changes due to limited rainfall this season and increased lawn watering among citizens as temperatures rise.
According to officials, historically, the county has used approximately eight million gallons of water per day. Recently, that count has exceeded 11 million gallons per day.
“To help with the issue, Berkeley County Water & Sanitation has temporarily stopped the routine maintenance practice of flushing water lines in the Cane Bay area during early morning hours,” county officials said. “Instead, the County is flushing water lines after 10 a.m.”
In addition, in the next 30 to 60 days the county said it will also connect an additional water line off Highway 176 to the Cane Bay development to help increase water pressure.
“Citizens across the County are also encouraged to implement the following best practices for conserving water during dry weather:”
- Limit the washing down of sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts, and other hard-surfaced areas.
- Limit the washing down of buildings for purposes other than immediate fire protection.
- Limit the flushing of gutters.
- Limit washing boats, cars, etc. at home.
- Limit the use of water to maintain fountains, reflection ponds, and decorative water bodies for aesthetic or scenic purposes, except where necessary to support aquatic life.
- Reduce watering of lawns, plants, trees, gardens, shrubbery, and flora on private or public property to the minimum necessary. Encourage outdoor watering to be done during non-peak hours.
- Reduce the amount of water obtained from fire hydrants for construction purposes, fire drills, or any purpose other than firefighting.
- Overall, citizens should minimize water usage as much as possible during peak water hours: 6:30-9:30 a.m. and 6-9 p.m.
