Charleston’s Emma Navarro wins NCAA singles tennis National Championship

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An amazing 2021 for Emma Navarro got even better on Friday.
The Charleston native won the NCAA women’s singles National Championship in tennis with a straight sets win over Estrela Perez-Somarriba of Miami 6-3, 6-1.
The freshman at Virginia finishes her first collegiate season with a 25-1 record. Her only loss this season came to Perez-Somarriba back in April.
“I was up 6-1, 2-0 the last time we played and she ended up coming back winning in a third set, so I knew she was gonna fight, and she definitely did today.” Navarro told VirginiaSports.com. I think I was able to dictate with my forehand and finish a lot of points with my backhand, and I was able to execute better than I was last time, which is always a good feeling when you have a game plan and you can follow through with it. Credit to her. She fought hard and had a great tournament.”
“I think what’s so special about winning this is the team of girls and coaches that have been behind me this whole season,” Navarro said. “It makes it really special, having them out there supporting me, and they’ve been with me every step of the way. So, to do it for them is really cool.”
Navarro becomes the first freshman to win the national title since 2009 and just the second player from Virginia to accomplish the feat.
“I set out today to be super aggressive and dictate with my forehand and I think I was able to do that,” she said. “I finished a lot of points in my backhand. A big thing for me is, as my coach and I say, getting outside the box, so using my back again down the line and using drop shots and coming to the net, that sort of thing that I don’t do as naturally. I set out to do a lot of that today and I think that worked well.”
This win should also put the Ashley Hall alum in the US Open later this year. Traditionally the major invites any American who wins the NCAA championship to compete in New York.
