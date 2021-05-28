Coast Guard: Capsized boat has 120 gallons of fuel that has potential to discharge

MORRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Coast Guard officials say they are actively monitoring a shrimp boat that capsized near Morris Island which they say has 120 gallons of fuel that has the potential to discharge.
The 40-foot shrimp boat capsized a mile east of Morris Island on Thursday. A Charleston Metro Marine unit recovered all three people that went into the water and the survivors were taken to Shem Creek boat ramp, according to the Coast Guard.
“The Coast Guard is actively working with the owner of the vessel in order to ensure the potential threat of pollution is mitigated,” said Chief Petty Officer Eric Conway, the federal on-scene coordinator representative.
The Coast Guard said they are actively monitoring the situation and working with the owner of the shrimp boat on salvage plans.
The incident comes on the first day that commercial shrimping season officially opened in South Carolina.
No injuries were reported.
