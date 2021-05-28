Cougars Fall to Top-Seeded Huskies Thursday in CAA Tournament

WILMINGTON, N.C. --- The top-seeded Northeastern Huskies struck for six runs in the first inning and held fourth-seeded College of Charleston to two runs over the final seven frames en route to a 10-3 win over the Cougars in the second round of the Colonial Athletic Association Championship on Thursday afternoon at Brooks Field.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: Northeastern 10, College of Charleston 3
Location: Wilmington, N.C. (Brooks Field)
Records: Charleston (25-24), Northeastern (33-9)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Huskies pushed across six runs in the opening inning and scored four runs over the next four frames to take a 10-1 lead into the sixth. Jared Kirven provided the early offense for the Cougars with a solo shot to left in the second and Charleston pushed two across in the eighth to cap the scoring.
NOTABLES
· Steffy continued his strong start to the Championship with a 2-for-4 effort that included an RBI single in the eighth.
· Kirven launched his fourth homer of the season to get the Cougars on the board in the second.
· Trotter Harlan finished 2-for-4 with a run scored in the leadoff spot.
· Brooks Lucas allowed one run on four hits and fanned four over three and two-thirds innings of relief work.
· Michael Schultz tossed a scoreless eighth with one strikeout.
NEXT UP
The Cougars will meet No. 6 William & Mary in an elimination game on Friday morning at 11:00 a.m.