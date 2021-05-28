Lowcountry beaches prepare for Memorial Day crowds

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Memorial Day weekend is here, and city leaders at Folly Beach and the Isle of Palms are preparing for tens of thousands of beach-goers.
Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin says they are excepting at least 25,000 to 30,000 cars of visitors this weekend starting on Friday.
Goodwin says he believe rental homes on the island were already close to full as of Thursday.
The biggest change to keep in mind at Folly Beach is to their smoking laws. There is now no smoking allowed on the beach or at any of the beach accesses.
As with previous years, alcohol is also not allowed on the beach. Fines for drinking alcohol on the beach could be up to $1,000.
Unlike last Memorial Day, all COVID-related restrictions have been lifted. And although many businesses are excited tourists are back in town, Goodwin says it’ll be all hands on deck for law enforcement.
“Everybody’s working. Nobody’s off,” Goodwin said. “If you’re an emergency responder, you’re going to be working.”
Goodwin is encouraging beach-goers to use the “BCDCOG Beach Reach” app. He says the app shows how the roads are looking as you head out to any of the beaches.
Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett says the city is preparing for what could be their biggest Memorial Day crowd ever this weekend.
Since last summer, the Isle of Palms has added dozens of new parking spots to Palm Boulevard. But Cornett says those spots will fill up quicker than ever for Memorial Day weekend.
“We are expecting more than what we normally see because of all the restrictions that were in place last year,” Cornett said. “And everybody is ready to get out and enjoy the weather.”
A new alternative this year is the CARTA beach shuttle. It’s free, and goes from the Mount Pleasant Town Center to 9th Avenue and Ocean Boulevard every hour.
Typically, Cornett says 30,000 to 40,000 people come out for Memorial Day weekend on the Isle of Palms. But with even more people expected this weekend, he says traffic is going to be backed up.
Cornett says 14th Avenue will be closed for the weekend to assure EMS is able to get to the beach in case of an emergency.
Cornett says the police department will be conducting check points at Palm Boulevard every evening. He also says they are bringing on several additional officers for every shift to keep everyone safe.
