Pee Dee woman thought she won $1,000 in lottery; prize was actually $100K

Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword (Source: SC Education Lottery)
By WMBF News Staff | May 28, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 9:07 AM

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – A lottery player in Mullins won a bigger prize than she originally thought.

According to information from the South Carolina Education Lottery, she initially thought she won $1,000 playing Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword.

Her son looked at the ticket and said she won $100,000.

“I was ecstatic,” the mother told lottery officials.

The winner said her son asked to see what a $1,000 winning ticket looked like, and she obliged, handing over her scratch-off, a press release stated.

He recognized her prize was 100 times bigger and pointed out the $100,000 prize for matching 11 words on her crossword-style ticket.

The Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket that she paid $3 for at Lotto Palace at 526 S. Park St. in Mullins was the last top prize winner in the game. Odds of her finding it were 1 in 600,000, lottery officials said.

