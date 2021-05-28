Police search for missing Charleston teenager

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who reportedly got into a vehicle early Friday morning and has not been seen since.
Justice Richardson, 15, was last seen outside her North Romney Street apartment at approximately 1:30 a.m. when a neighbor told police she got into a gray Honda Passport that left the area.
Richardson’s mother called police after she woke at about that time to what she described as a noise at her front door. She investigated the noise and then realized her daughter was missing, an incident report states.
Richardson is approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs approximately 210 pounds and was last spotted wearing short pants, a tank top and a hair bonnet.
Richardson’s mother told police she has a nose ring and could possibly be wearing a wig.
An incident report states she is known to be associated with a man who is believed to be 19 to 20 years old who may live on James Island.
Anyone with information on Richardson’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 843-743-7200.
