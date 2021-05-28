Record-breaking container ship Marco Polo to dock in Mt. Pleasant Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The largest container ship ever to dock at a South Carolina port will arrive Friday morning.
The Marco Polo is expected to dock at approximately 11 a.m. at Mount Pleasant’s Wando Terminal.
Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to speak at noon from the South Carolina Ports Authority headquarters in Mount Pleasant to celebrate the milestone event.
It will be the final port of call for the massive 1,300-foot long, 175-foot wide vessel before it heads overseas. The ship can carry more than 16,000 containers.
S.C. Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome calls the ship’s scheduled arrival a big moment for the state.
“SC Ports has long planned for the arrival of such a ship by investing significantly in big-ship infrastructure and cargo capacity, as well as deepening Charleston Harbor,” he said. “We are all proud to share in this milestone.”
S.C. Ports has invested $2 billion in infrastructure in recent years, including enhancements to Wando Welch Terminal, to handle bigger ships and more cargo.
Ship-to-shore cranes with 155 feet of lift height above the wharf deck stand ready to load and unload such vessels, port officials say.
“Our efficient operations and deep harbor are designed to handle ships of this size,” SC Ports COO Barbara Melvin said.
The Marco Polo has traveled along the eastern coast. It arrived in Savannah Wednesday to a cheering crowd.
The ship is operated by the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics. The Marco Polo is sailing on CMA CGM’s Columbus JAX service and is traveling from South Asia to the eastern U.S. Coast.
“Bigger ships carry more cargo, further supporting port-dependent businesses and jobs throughout South Carolina and beyond,” S.C. Ports Board Chairman Bill Stern said.
Port operations support 1 in 10 jobs in the state, Stern said.
