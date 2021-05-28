Ride, vigil set for 14-year-old mass shooting victim

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston community will gather Friday night to remember a teen killed in a mass shooting.
Ronjanae Smith, 14, died hours after being shot Saturday night at a neighborhood concert.
A community ride for smith will begin Friday at 8 p.m. at 3725 Rivers Avenue. Cars and motorcycles should line up at 7 p.m., organizers say.
A candlelight vigil will take place at the conclusion of the ride where the shooting happened.
North Charleston Police said the event, which happened in in the area of Piggly Wiggly Drive and West Jimtown Drive, had not been authorized.
At some point during the concert, a fight broke out near the stage and shots rang out a short time later.
North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said there were multiple shooters, but police have not named any suspects.
Smith was shot and died Sunday morning at the hospital.
Police said 14 others were injured. The remainder of the victims have all been released from area hospitals, police said.
There have been no arrests in connection with the incident so far.
