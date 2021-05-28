RiverDogs Build Double-Digit Lead, Hold off Fayetteville for Third Straight Win

RiverDogs starter John Doxakis departed after 5.0 scoreless innings over which he struck out seven. Entering the seventh inning, Fayetteville (9-12) had collected just two hits and trailed by double digits. The Woodpeckers took advantage of four walks to score three runs in the seventh and used two singles and two wild pitches to claw slightly closer in the eighth. With one out in the final inning, four consecutive batters registered a hit, scoring three runs in the process to close the gap to 10-7. Moss then induced a pop out from J.C. Correa on a 3-1 pitch and struck out Rodriguez to end the game.