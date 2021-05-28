RiverDogs Build Double-Digit Lead, Hold off Fayetteville for Third Straight Win

Charleston, SC— The Charleston RiverDogs built a commanding 10-0 lead after six innings on Thursday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, but had to hang on late for a 10-7 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Fayetteville pitchers walked nine RiverDogs hitters in the game. The RiverDogs earned their third straight victory in front of a crowd of 4,302.
Charleston (12-9) wasted no time in grabbing the lead. Fayetteville starting pitcher Jayson Schroeder walked Nick Schnell and Alika Williams in back-to-back at bats to start the bottom of the first. After a wild pitch moved them both into scoring position, Curtis Mead ripped a single through the left side of the infield to plate both runners.
The big inning for the RiverDogs came in the fourth. The team scored six runs in the frame with the aid of just two hits. Three different Woodpeckers pitchers combined to issue five free passes and fire four wild pitches before three outs were recorded. Schnell, Brett Wisely and Abiezel Ramirez each drove in a run during the wild inning that stretched the margin to 8-0.
Hill Alexander tacked on an another run with an RBI double in the fifth and Wisely launched his third home run of the season to increase the advantage to 10-0 in the sixth.
RiverDogs starter John Doxakis departed after 5.0 scoreless innings over which he struck out seven. Entering the seventh inning, Fayetteville (9-12) had collected just two hits and trailed by double digits. The Woodpeckers took advantage of four walks to score three runs in the seventh and used two singles and two wild pitches to claw slightly closer in the eighth. With one out in the final inning, four consecutive batters registered a hit, scoring three runs in the process to close the gap to 10-7. Moss then induced a pop out from J.C. Correa on a 3-1 pitch and struck out Rodriguez to end the game.
Every batter in the RiverDogs starting lineup reached base at least once and seven did so with a hit. Wisely and Mead each drove in two runs. Kenedy Corona finished with three RBI for Fayetteville.
Ballpark Fun
The Thirsty Thursday entertainment included a showdown between two lucky contestants who battled to wow the crowd with their dance moves. Both participants in the Diamonds Direct Ribbon Dance had the crowd on their feet as they twirled and somersaulted in the outfield trying to win the popular vote from those in attendance.
The RiverDogs will try to win their fourth game in a row when the two teams meet again on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. The RiverDogs will send RHP Cole Wilcox (0-0, 1.59) to the mound in a meeting with Fayetteville RHP Diosmerky Taveras (0-0, 2.70). It will be a special Boeing Red Shirt Friday as this contest will also be Military Appreciation Night. In addition, post-game fireworks will be set off to an All-American soundtrack thanks to REV Federal Credit Union.