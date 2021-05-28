Sixth-Inning Power Surge Helps Cougars Snuff Out Phoenix, 6-2

The Cougars opened the scoring with one run in the first before Elon countered with one in the third to knot the score at 1-1. Hawkins then delivered the key hit for the Cougars with one out in the sixth, launching the 1-0 pitch way over the wall in left for a go-ahead two-run homer. Choboy put an exclamation point on the frame three batters later with a three-run bomb to give Charleston a 6-1 lead. Good would work out of several jams over the next three innings with a key double play in the seventh before stranding the bases loaded in the eighth with a strikeout and a liner to first.