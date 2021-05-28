Sixth-Inning Power Surge Helps Cougars Snuff Out Phoenix, 6-2

WILMINGTON, N.C. --- Harrison Hawkins launched a two-run moonshot and Landon Choboy followed three batters later with a three-run blast in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 deadlock, and Ty Good stifled Elon over six innings of relief work to lead College of Charleston to a 6-2 win over the Phoenix in an elimination game on Friday afternoon at the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Championship.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 6, Elon 2
Location: Wilmington, N.C. (Brooks Field)
Records: Charleston (27-24), Elon (22-22)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars opened the scoring with one run in the first before Elon countered with one in the third to knot the score at 1-1. Hawkins then delivered the key hit for the Cougars with one out in the sixth, launching the 1-0 pitch way over the wall in left for a go-ahead two-run homer. Choboy put an exclamation point on the frame three batters later with a three-run bomb to give Charleston a 6-1 lead. Good would work out of several jams over the next three innings with a key double play in the seventh before stranding the bases loaded in the eighth with a strikeout and a liner to first.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Good tossed a gem in relief of Zach Williams holding Elon to one run on five hits and striking out three over six innings of work to earn his second win of the tournament. The freshman right-hander pitched out of a pair of bases-loaded situations in the fourth and seventh frames, and pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to send the Cougars to Saturday.
NOTABLES
· Steffy set a pair of program CAA Tournament records for RBI (6) and total bases (12) while beating his own hits record with his ninth base knock of the week.
· Good established a new Charleston CAA Tournament record with his second win of the week.
· The Cougars also set five new team CAA Tournament marks for runs (23), hits (40), home runs (six), RBI (22) and total bases (62).
· Ari Sechopoulos turned in his 13th multi-hit game of the season with a 2-for-4 effort.
· Eight of the Cougars’ nine starters reached base via a hit.
· Charleston finished the game 5-for-12 (.417) with runners on base while holding Elon to a .182 (2-for-11) clip with runners in scoring position.
NEXT UP
The Cougars will take on the loser of tonight’s game between No. 1 Northeastern and No. 2 UNCW tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 p.m.