Top SC Democrat wants $1M vaccine lottery prize

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - One of South Carolina’s top Democratic lawmakers wants the state to use some of its COVID-19 relief money to offer $1 million prizes to people who get vaccinated for the disease.
House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford says the prizes would be similar to a program in Ohio.
The Columbia Democrat says that type of program might get South Carolina out of the bottom 10 in vaccination rates.
Just 36% of residents are fully vaccinated.
South Carolina senators considered more modest incentives during last month’s budget debate, including a $250 scholarship to college students who get vaccinate or $100 for the first 500,000 people to get the COVID-19 shot.
They failed with minimal Republican support.
Ohio’s Vax-a-Million vaccination program awarded one woman the state’s first $1 million prize Wednesday night. A teen won Ohio’s first full-ride college scholarship.
More than 2.7 million adults signed up for the $1 million prize and more than 104,000 children ages 12 to 17 entered the drawing for the college scholarship, which includes tuition, room and board, and books.
